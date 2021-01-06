Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 12.7%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shot up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $66.63. 5,173,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,504,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

