Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

TZA stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.