Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.85

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, January 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,518,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

