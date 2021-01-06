Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

