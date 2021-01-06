Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.