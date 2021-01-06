Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors.”

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 324,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,784,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Discovery by 22.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.