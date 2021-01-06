Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,850,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

