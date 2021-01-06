Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Up 9.2%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.50. 5,369,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 3,883,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Discovery by 46.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 314,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 100,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Discovery by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

