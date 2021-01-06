Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Acquires 138,641 Shares

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 138,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $422,855.05. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 60,795 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $167,794.20.

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of 354.35 and a beta of 0.66. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.97 million during the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

