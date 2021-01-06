DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.61

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 88 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

