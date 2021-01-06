Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$98.00 at CIBC

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$80.00 target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.56.

Get Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) alerts:

DCBO traded down C$3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,778. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.46. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.30 and a 52-week high of C$86.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.42.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.