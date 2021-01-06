Doctors Coin One Day Volume Reaches $67,374.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $179.06 million and $67,374.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018256 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001436 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

