Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $3.10 per share for the year.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $150,630.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,542 shares of company stock worth $29,295,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.