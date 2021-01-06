DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of DASH opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

