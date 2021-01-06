DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of DASH opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

