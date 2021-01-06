Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Receives $39.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 118,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 2,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.