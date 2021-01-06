Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report sales of $218.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.39 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $243.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $894.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.53 million to $896.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $921.64 million, with estimates ranging from $897.90 million to $939.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 73,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,432. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

