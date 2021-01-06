DragonVein (DVC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $2.88 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,017.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.01290847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00194648 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

