Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $33.94. Approximately 292,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 321,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $42,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,426. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.