Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NYSE:DS opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 160,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 589.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

