DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Up 9.5%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.36. 136,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 103,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $451.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

