Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dyadic International worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyadic International by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dyadic International by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.