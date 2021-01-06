Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,979. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $507.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,323 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

