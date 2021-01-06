DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.32 ($36.84).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €33.18 ($39.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 62.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.85. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($40.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

