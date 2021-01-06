E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,510 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $141,575.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $98,780.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $120,670.08.

On Thursday, October 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $76,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $88,980.00.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 447,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,195. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $3,028,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

