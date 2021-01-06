East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Steady increase in loan and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue supporting financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, given a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, margins are likely to remain under pressure amid near-zero interest rates and this will likely hurt revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality remains a major near-term concern and will likely hurt financials. Also, continued rise in expenses due to investments in technological advancements is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.88.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

