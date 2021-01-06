EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $133.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 321,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,148. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

