Eastmain Resources (OTCMKTS:EANRF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Eastmain Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EANRF)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 203,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 146,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.

About Eastmain Resources (OTCMKTS:EANRF)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

