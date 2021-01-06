Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Cut by First American Bank

First American Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,305,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.70. The stock had a trading volume of 115,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,325. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

