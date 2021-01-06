Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

