Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE ETX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

