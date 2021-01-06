Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 13,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,825. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

