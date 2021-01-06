Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 215,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,000. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $754.87 million, a P/E ratio of 118.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after buying an additional 456,160 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,137,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

