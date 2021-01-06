Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.88. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

