Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $434.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.20 million to $441.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699,828 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 336,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 84.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. 534,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,151. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

