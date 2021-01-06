EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,183. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

