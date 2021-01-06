Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 843.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 732.88. Electrocomponents plc has a one year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a one year high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.