Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The company has a market cap of $635.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.11. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

