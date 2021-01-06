Elrond Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.52 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $38.05 or 0.00108933 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance. Elrond has a total market cap of $632.82 million and $105.52 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond's launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,955,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,629,804 tokens. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

