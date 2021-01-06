Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,223.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

