EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EMX opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its position in EMX Royalty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,276,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,359 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.