Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals business maintains the momentum. Moreover, the Sterile Injectables segment performed better than estimates, driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and a higher underlying utilization of certain critical-care products. The FDA approval of Qwo for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is a significant boost to the company, which will help generate a new revenue stream. Meanwhile, the recent BioSpecifics acquisition is a positive as this will enable the company to reap benefits through additional investments in the growth trajectory of Xiaflex and Qwo. Concurrently, Endo initiated several strategic actions to optimize its operations. However, the generics business persists to be weak due to competitive and pricing pressure. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 168,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,904. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

