Endo International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,444 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average volume of 2,929 call options.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of ENDP opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

