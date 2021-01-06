Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.00

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 211480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

About Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

