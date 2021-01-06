EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 440,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,476,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. It provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

