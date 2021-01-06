Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.08.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 774.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.