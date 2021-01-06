Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.51

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 2593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

