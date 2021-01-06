EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. BidaskClub cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.