Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 7.5%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.32. 615,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 519,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

