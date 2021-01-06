EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.77

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 1030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

